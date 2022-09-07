PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $292.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.