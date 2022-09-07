PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

