PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $142.20 and a one year high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

