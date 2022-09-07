PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,930 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 386,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

