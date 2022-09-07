PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after buying an additional 495,099 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

