PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Albany International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 475,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Albany International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.