PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NRG opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

