PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,969,000 after buying an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

