PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank First by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. Analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Bank First Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.