PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.