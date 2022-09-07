PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 79.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PUK opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,579.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.