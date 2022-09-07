PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $547,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,998 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,543. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.