PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,518,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 447,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

