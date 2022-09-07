PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.