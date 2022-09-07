PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ashland by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.