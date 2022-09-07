PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,835 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.