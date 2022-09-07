PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,507 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after acquiring an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,341,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.79 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

