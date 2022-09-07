PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 17.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $374.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

