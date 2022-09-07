PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 623,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 46,892 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 193,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

