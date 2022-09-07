PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

