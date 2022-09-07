PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,444,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

