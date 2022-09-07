PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 367,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after buying an additional 161,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $117.39 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.