PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

