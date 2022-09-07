PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 30.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in GATX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

