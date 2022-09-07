PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,498 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

