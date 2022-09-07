PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,517 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. RLI’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

