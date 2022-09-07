PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,755 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,379 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

IART stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

