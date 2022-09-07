PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alarm.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 132.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

