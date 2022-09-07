PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,389 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

