PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,221 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IYZ opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

