PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

