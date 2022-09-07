PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 808 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WD-40 by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.6 %

WDFC opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.61 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.