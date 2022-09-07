PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed stock opened at $470.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.