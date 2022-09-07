PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.