PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Leidos by 82.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.