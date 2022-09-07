PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,800,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,166,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,083,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,115,000 after acquiring an additional 854,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,628,000.

Shares of PRM opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

