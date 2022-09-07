Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Primerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 411,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

