Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 15,663 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE SU opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

