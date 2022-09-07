Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 34,252 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 326.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 284,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 122,046 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 558,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 304,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

