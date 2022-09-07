Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 654 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 260,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.