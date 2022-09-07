Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

FDS opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.