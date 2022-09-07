Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.29 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.