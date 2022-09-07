Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.