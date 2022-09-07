Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

