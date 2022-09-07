Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

