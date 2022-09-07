Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,952,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,064 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 763,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 in the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

