Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 37,631 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 2.8 %

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 54.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Grindrod Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.