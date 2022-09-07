Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

