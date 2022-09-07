Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.0 %

LAND opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $793.67 million, a PE ratio of -82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.42%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.