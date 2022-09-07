Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 645.4% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -177.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

